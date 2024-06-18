Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. 695,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,505,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAAC. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 6.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 38,374 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 259,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 160,290 shares during the last quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter worth $80,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter worth $5,944,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

