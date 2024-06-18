Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $20,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,384,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 606,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LYV traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,083. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.