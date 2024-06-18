LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $7.24

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $7.09. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 4,386 shares.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%.

In related news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 43,208 shares of company stock valued at $284,733 in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

