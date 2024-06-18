Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LGN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logan Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.55.

Logan Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CVE:LGN opened at C$0.85 on Friday. Logan Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.85.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Logan Energy had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of C$28.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logan Energy will post 0.0098896 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logan Energy



Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

