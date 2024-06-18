Loop Capital Trims Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price to $370.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.80.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $340.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,171. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.13. Pool has a 52 week low of $308.45 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pool by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,573,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,794,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,128,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

