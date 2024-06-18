LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years. LXP Industrial Trust has a payout ratio of -2,600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. 2,268,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,666. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 222.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Activity at LXP Industrial Trust

In related news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at $585,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

