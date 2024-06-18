Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 344,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,979. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAIN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

