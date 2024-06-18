Marotta Asset Management Buys 9,337 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,211,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.22. 640,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $52.72.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.