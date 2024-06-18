Marotta Asset Management Purchases 35,627 Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLKR traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,162. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $294.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

