Marotta Asset Management Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

TXN stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,635. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

