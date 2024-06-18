Marotta Asset Management Sells 3,449 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,456,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,093,000 after purchasing an additional 293,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,562,000 after purchasing an additional 206,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.70. 6,711,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,892,043. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.