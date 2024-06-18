Marotta Asset Management Takes Position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 7.74% of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $24.19. 9,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a market cap of $21.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.89. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $25.68.
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Company Profile
