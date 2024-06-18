Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $7.60 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $88.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Mastech Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 866,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.