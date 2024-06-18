Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $7.60 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $88.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.