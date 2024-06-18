Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of RANI stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $192.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

