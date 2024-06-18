McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $14,603,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $20,052,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $250.74. 676,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.62 and a 200-day moving average of $281.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

