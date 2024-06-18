McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Cut by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $603.10. 336,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,157. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $604.15. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

