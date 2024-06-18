Meta Games Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $145,012.76 (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded up 261.1% against the US dollar. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta Games Coin has a market capitalization of $276.84 million and approximately $145,012.76 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meta Games Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin was first traded on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.26384599 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $801,649.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Games Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta Games Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.