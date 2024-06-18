Michael S. Ryan Inc. Acquires 8,397 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 810,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,166. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

