Michael S. Ryan Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 10.6% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

MDYV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

