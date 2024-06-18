MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Stock Price Down 4.4%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 2,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 70,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
