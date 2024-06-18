MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Up 3.9%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $466.66 and last traded at $466.66. 3,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 36,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $449.04.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $559.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

Featured Stories

