Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.42

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 13500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Mirasol Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

