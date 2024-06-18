Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $64.00 at Citigroup

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. 369,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,124. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.