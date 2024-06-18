Mitie Group plc (MTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on August 5th

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mitie Group Price Performance

MTO stock opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,648.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.94 ($1.59).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mitie Group

In related news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £9,793.71 ($12,444.36). Insiders have purchased 9,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,222 in the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.