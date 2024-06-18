Modus Advisors LLC Buys 292 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,108 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.69. 1,299,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.99 and its 200-day moving average is $305.45. The company has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.17 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

