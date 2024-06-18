Modus Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.86. The stock had a trading volume of 444,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,481. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

