Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 4,386 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 695,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,231,000 after buying an additional 58,689 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,519,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,911. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

