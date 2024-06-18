Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 941 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. 2,974,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,258,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

