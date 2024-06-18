Modus Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.64. 1,988,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

