Modus Advisors LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. 1,991,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,990. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

