Modus Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VT traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,982. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $113.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.