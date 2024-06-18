Modus Advisors LLC Sells 496 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,651,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,695,121. The company has a market capitalization of $312.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

