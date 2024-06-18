Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.79.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.