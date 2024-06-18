Moon Tropica (CAH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $29.30 Million

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Moon Tropica token can now be purchased for about $11.98 or 0.00018387 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Moon Tropica has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Moon Tropica has a total market cap of $29.30 million and approximately $135,460.51 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moon Tropica

Moon Tropica launched on December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official message board is blog.moontropica.com.

Buying and Selling Moon Tropica

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 11.16607408 USD and is down -8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $146,941.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Tropica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moon Tropica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

