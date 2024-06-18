Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $189.62 million and $7.25 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00040580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000686 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,123,751,154 coins and its circulating supply is 880,777,501 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.