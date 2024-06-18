M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 31.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $8,567,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $5,225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,665,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,790,000 after acquiring an additional 128,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.73. 1,917,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,414,566. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average is $94.34. The company has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

