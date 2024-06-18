M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $592,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $764,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.81. 1,516,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,505. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $82.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

