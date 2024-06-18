M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,163 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,608,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,218,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

Fiserv stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,013. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FI. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,375 shares of company stock worth $13,850,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

