M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,957 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $110.69. 1,743,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,178. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.15 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

