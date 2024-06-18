M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,150 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.52. The company had a trading volume of 44,347,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,834,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.75 billion, a PE ratio of 227.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

