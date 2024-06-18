M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,133,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,415,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.