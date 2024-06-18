Napatree Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,125 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $12,361,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 244,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,595 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Get Our Latest Report on NIO

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.