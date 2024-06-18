Napatree Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,331 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.5 %

AGM stock opened at $174.96 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

