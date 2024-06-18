Napatree Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 26,023 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $30.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

