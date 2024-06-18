Napatree Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,510 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,683,000 after acquiring an additional 271,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,448,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 997,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $184.34 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $262.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.78 and a 200-day moving average of $192.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.56.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

