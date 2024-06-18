Napatree Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,655 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $70,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,756,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HAS

Hasbro Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.