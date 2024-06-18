Napatree Capital LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XJH. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:XJH opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $175.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

