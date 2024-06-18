Napatree Capital LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.0 %

GD stock opened at $293.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $209.25 and a 1-year high of $302.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.62 and its 200-day moving average is $275.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

