Napatree Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,354 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $10,717,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $7,064,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $291,300,000 after purchasing an additional 473,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.