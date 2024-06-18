Napatree Capital LLC Takes Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 44,716.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPBD

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -321.74%.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.